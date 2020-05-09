AAP Horse Racing

Barbie’s Fox storms home in Caulfield win

By AAP Newswire

Barbie's Fox wins at Caulfield.

A jump-out on a wet track at Cranbourne earlier in the week has led to Barbie's Fox producing a surprise first-up win at Caulfield.

Louise Bonella took the opportunity to trial the filly at Cranbourne on Monday which gave the trainer some confidence leading into Saturday's Darren Gauci Handicap (1200m).

Coming from last and widest on on the home turn, Barbie's Fox ($26) stormed home to score by 1-1/4 lengths from Button Express ($17) with She Shao Fly ($20) a further three-quarters of a length away third.

Barbie's Fox was ridden to victory by Lewis German who was delighted to win the race named after one of Victoria's former champion jockeys and now an apprentices' coach.

"Darren Gauci has helped me a lot," German said.

"He was a great rider, one of the best, and everything he achieved makes him so respected."

Bonella, who has a small team in work at Cranbourne, hopes to again get Barbie's Fox back into stakes level.

Last campaign Barbie's Fox finished third in the Group Two Thousand Guineas Prelude at Caulfield last spring before ninth in the Group One Thousand Guineas.

"We were hoping with those big races," Bonella said.

"We gave them a crack, but her last run in the Thousand Guineas she had just gone over the top so we gave her a spell and she's come back terrific.

"In a couple of weeks there is a 1400-metre three-year-old fillies race, so we'll keep going down that line at present."

