Blazing Miss fires up for Randwick victory

The speedy Blazing Miss has made up for a somewhat disappointing recent performance at Canterbury to score a comprehensive win at Randwick.

Her trainer Mark Newnham will now look to step her up to the next level after her 1-3/4 length win over Longbottom at Randwick on Saturday over 1100 metres.

As a youngster, Blazing Miss had form around some future stars including a third to subsequent Group One winner Exceedance.

"It was really good to see her do that today. She has run up to her work," Newnham said.

"She has always had a good second-up record. I told Robbie (Dolan) to be a bit aggressive on her today.

"She was a bit sleepy at Canterbury first-up and got into an awful spot but today, once she got outside the leader, I knew she'd be hard to beat."

"These are the types of races she can keep coming into. If there is a little Listed race somewhere for her to try to enhance her value then we'll do that. She is just a good, consistent filly and it's good to have her back winning.

"The prize money is there so we're happy to collect it."

Dolan, who is apprenticed to Newnham, said the trainer had stepped up the filly's work-rate since Canterbury and it showed.

"She is very laid-back and Mark has done a bit more work with her," he said.

"I knew around the 500 metre mark she had plenty left to give."