AAP Horse Racing

Aidensfield brings up 50 for Lindsay Park

By AAP Newswire

Aidensfield wins at Caulfield. - AAP

1 of 1

Lindsay Park has notched its 50th metropolitan winner for the season with the debut win of Aidensfield at Caulfield.

The stable, operated by David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, lead Ciaron Maher and David Eustace on the Victorian metropolitan trainers' premiership but trail that operation on the state title.

Maher and Eustace also lead national honours, ahead of Chris Waller and Lindsay Park.

Ben Hayes said after Saturday's victory in the Noel Rundle Handicap (1200m) that notching the half-century of winners in Melbourne came down to a lot of hard work from the entire Lindsay Park staff.

Ridden by Daniel Stackhouse, Aidensfield scored a comfortable 1-1/4 length victory from Out Of Isolation with the short-priced favourite National Choice a further two lengths off third.

Hayes said Aidensfield had a delayed start to her career after being in and out of work because of shin soreness.

"She's always shown ability but we haven't been able to get at her," Hayes said.

"She's just been a bit immature in her shins, She's been in and out a couple of times but we've managed to get her to the races today.

"Her build up to the race was excellent. It was great to see her do it today and on soft ground but she'll be better on top of the ground."

Hayes said there was no immediate plans for Aidensfield and the stable would monitor her recovery.

"There might be one more run in her or we might tuck her away for the spring," he said.

Latest articles

News

Two men charged following cannabis crop bust

Shepparton police have arrested two men in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. Detective Sergeant Jason Frost confirmed a 44-year-old Braybrook man and a 30 year-old Northern Territory man were arrested this week. It comes after a warrant was...

Liz Mellino
News

COVID-19 sparks Shepparton vegie garden boom

First it was toilet paper — then it was vegie seedlings. It began the weekend before Easter. People desperate to grow their own food supply stripped Shepparton district garden nursery shelves of seedlings for anything edible. But the boom...

John Lewis
Home Time Fun Time

Bunny and boy reunited, painting disasters and a twist on a beloved event

Painting disasters, kids climbing the walls and a rescue bunny! It’s all been happening in Shepparton recently. Check out what families in the region have been up to recently with the latest installment of Home Time Fun Time

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire