France Galop still planning racing restart

By AAP Newswire

France Galop continues to work towards a racing return despite reports of a possible last-minute threat to the plan.

A report on Friday suggested a late challenge may be made to the government's decision to allow racing to resume in France, with cards scheduled at ParisLongchamp, Compiegne and Toulouse on Monday.

France Galop and its trotting equivalent issued a joint statement on Friday (Saturday AEST) confirming they had been in discussions regarding the resumption plans.

"Since this morning, some alarmist reports have been circulating regarding the resumption of racing on May 11 in France, which have given racing professionals rise to legitimate concern." the statement said.

"France Galop and LeTROT have worked tirelessly throughout the day to continue to convince the parties concerned of the absolute necessity to resume racing as planned and organised on May 11."

Racing has been on hold in France since March 17 because of the coronavirus crisis.

There are four Group races scheduled at ParisLongchamp on the opening day including the Prix de Fontainebleau, the French Guineas trial.

The sport resumed in Germany on Friday but no date has been set for its return in Britain and Ireland.

