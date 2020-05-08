Equation to continue stable’s 2YO success

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will rely on first starter Equation to continue their successful run with two-year-olds this season.

The training partners were determined to make an impact in the juvenile races when they set up their Sydney base last year and the results have not disappointed.

While the undoubted highlight has been Away Game's Magic Millions Classic triumph, horses such as Prague and Holyfield have notched important stakes successes.

Seven days ago promising filly Macroura added her name to the Maher/Eustace juvenile tally with a Kensington track victory and Equation will bid to do likewise when he makes his debut in Saturday's Central Coast Mariners Handicap (1200m) at Randwick.

Tommy Berry, who has enjoyed a good association with the stable, will ride the colt and says it is no surprise Maher and Eustace are making an impact in Sydney.

"The good thing about Ciaron and David is they're both good trainers but they've also got good people under them, and good structures," Berry said.

"They never took out any of the (juvenile) majors but they were very competitive in most of the two-year-old races across Australia so they've done a good job."

Equation has been prepared for his debut with three barrier trials, the latest a convincing win.

Scratched from Canterbury on Wednesday in preference for the Randwick assignment, he will concede race experience to all his rivals, but Berry is convinced the colt is good enough to cope.

"It shows what we think of the horse for him to be starting in a Saturday race," Berry said.

"He is very push-button.

"He's got nice tactical speed if you want to use it, but the other day we chose to sit off them to see what turn of foot he had.

"I really liked when I asked him to quicken, he dashed through and put a couple of lengths on his rivals really quickly.

"He's had a good platform for the weekend but he will take a lot of improvement out of it as well."

Among Equation's rivals will be four last-start winners, including favourite Kinloch who steps up to metropolitan grade after an outstanding debut win at Newcastle.