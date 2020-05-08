Freedman stable with three Caulfield hopes

Lightly raced two-year-old Show Some Decorum is expected to appreciate a step up in distance at Caulfield where he can press his claims for a spring campaign.

Show Some Decorum is one of three starters for the Anthony Freedman stable on Saturday's program, with imported four-year-old Aussie Nugget and stable newcomer Strasbourg to run later in the day.

The stable also has the second favourite for the South Australian Derby at Morphettville where Warning will try to add the final Classic of the season to his Victoria Derby win.

After impressing with a 2-1/2-length maiden win on debut over 1006m at Sale last month, Show Some Decorum was favourite for his second start over 1000m at Sandown on April 29 on a heavy track.

Show Some Decorum rallied to finish a close third and Freedman's racing manager Brad Taylor is convinced the colt will be suited by Saturday's Noel Rundle Handicap.

"He's a nice colt and he's really going to enjoy the step up to 1200 metres," Taylor said.

"It just looked like he raced like he needed the 1200 last time.

"He looked gone for all money and looked like he was going to drop out but even in another 100 metres he might have kicked back and won the race."

Aussie Nugget won at Bendigo over 1600m last start and is second favourite for Saturday's Neds Handicap (1800m).

Taylor says Aussie Nugget has been disadvantaged by a wide draw because he will have to go back.

"With the rain predicted he's a question mark if it got to a heavy track but if the track is playing fairly and they're making good ground there's no reason why he can't win again," he said.

"His work on Tuesday was better than it was leading into Bendigo so he's continuing to improve."

Group-winning colt Strasbourg, formerly trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, runs for Freedman for the first time in Saturday's Ian Miller Handicap (1000m).

Taylor said the three-year-old, winner of last season's Group Two BRC Sires' Produce Stakes, had had feet issues.

"He's had a couple of issues, hence the move. He's been down at our Pinecliff stable and trialled really well on the course proper at Mornington last Wednesday," Taylor said.

"We've tried some different things that have worked with horses like Santa Ana Lane and the like with feet issues and hopefully we can see the best of him because on his day he looks to be a pretty talented colt."