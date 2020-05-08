AAP Horse Racing

Ross opts for stakes race with Mishani

By AAP Newswire

Sprinter Mishani Hustler's outstanding record at Doomben has prompted trainer Les Ross to give him his chance in Group Three company.

Ross accepted with Mishani Hustler in an open handicap at the Gold Coast on Friday but has opted instead for the BRC Sprint a day later.

"It is often a case of horses for courses in Queensland and Mishani Hustler is a certainly one of those cases," Ross said.

"He has had nine starts at Doomben for six wins and two minor placings.

"But his form at the Doomben 1200 metres is near perfect. Six goes for five wins and a second."

Mishani Hustler won at Doomben at his first run from a spell and was then sixth at the Sunshine Coast two weeks ago.

"He got in the wrong part of the track at the Sunshine Coast but it was still a handy enough run," Ross said.

"On Saturday, Mishani Hustler has the minimum weight which is good for a horse with his record.

"He has won a Listed race and been placed in two other black-type races so I think he is up to the class.."

Mark Du Plessis has been Mishani Hustler's regular rider of late and has again taken the ride.

Ross hopes there is some rain at Doomben for his other sprinter Defence Missile who runs in the TAB Handicap (1050m).

"I thought his fifth in the same race at Mishani Hustler at the Sunshine Coast was one of the runs of the race," Ross said.

