Kementari set to regain glory days

By AAP Newswire

Kementari has arrived in Brisbane amid high hopes he can recapture his glory days on the racetrack.

He will be the first of the Goldolphin horses to run in Brisbane for the winter in the Group Three BRC Sprint on Saturday.

Kementari will be having his third run since returning to the track after being gelded when he was found to be sub-fertile in the breeding ban.

He is the first of the Godolphin horses to arrive in Brisbane for the winter and will carry top weight of 60kg in Saturday's feature.

Kementari has raced in Group One company 12 times for a win in the 2018 Randwick Guineas and five seconds.

Godolphin's Australian head trainer James Cummings is aiming Kementari at the Group One Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm on June 6.

Kementari has had two starts back on the racetrack with thirds in the Star Kingdom Stakes and Hall Mark Stakes in Sydney.

Cummings is more than happy with the way Kementari is going as the winter approaches,

"Two bold thirds since resuming from a 12-month break should have him close to peak fitness," Cummings said.

"We were delighted with the way he shouldered into clear running in the Hall Mark and charged to the line."

Godolphin has nominated nine horses for the Stradbroke and Cummings is hoping Kementari can lead the blue army's assault.

Kementari will be assured of making the Stradbroke field and Cummings believes the gelding and last year's winner Trekking are Godolphin's best hopes of making it back-to-back wins.

