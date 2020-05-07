Shepard to step out at Ballarat for Moody

Peter Moody is set to have his first runner in his comeback to training ranks with Shepard listed to run at Ballarat.

Shepard is an acceptor in the Hertz Ballarat Handicap (2000m) on Sunday and will be ridden by Luke Nolen who had a long association with Moody, in particular with unbeaten champion Black Caviar.

Formerly trained by David Brideoake, Shepard was transferred to Moody, his owner, on Saturday, a day after the trainer opened his stable at Pakenham.

"The horse is well. He's in good form," Moody said.

"But he probably wants further than 2000 metres. His first-up run at Geelong the other day was good and this will bring him on nicely for a mile-and-a-half race.

"David and I have worked very closely for many years and he came over in good shape.

"If he stays together for the next few days he'll be the first runner."

Moody walked away from training in March 2016 when suspended for six months after Lidari returned a high cobalt reading following his second in the 2014 Turnbull Stakes.

The trainer was found not guilty of the most serious charge of administering cobalt to Lidari but was found guilty of a lesser charge as well as presenting a horse on race day with a prohibited substance in its system.

Before regaining his licence, Moody worked as a bloodstock advisor, ambassador for a corporate bookmaker and in several media roles.

While the horses started entering the stables on Saturday, track work started for the Moody team on Monday with the trainer calling on Nolen to give him a hand on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of history there with Luke which everyone is well aware of," Moody said.

"He rides a bit of work here on Tuesdays and came over and did a couple late for me.

"We haven't got a lot here at the moment but that will grow."

Moody said another import Cernan, bought as a foal in England as Shepard was in 2016, could be his next runner having also been transferred over from Brideoake.