AAP Horse Racing

Miss Gem gets chance at black-type

By AAP Newswire

michael costa - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa has grabbed the opportunity to chase black-type with Miss Gem despite the filly facing a big step up in class at Doomben.

Costa has accepted with Miss Gem and Supergiant in the Listed Doomben Guineas (formerly Daybreak Lover Stakes) over 1600m.

Miss Gem has a win and four minor placings from her seven starts .

Costa believes the 1600m will suit the filly and it is a chance for her to get black-type in a winter carnival in which many of the stakes races have been shelved because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Gem was an $85,000 buy at the Inglis sales.

"It is vital to get some black-type for fillies and you have to give them a chance," Costa said.

"The winter black-type races have been cut back and this is one of her few chances to get black-type this winter."

Supergiant will be much shorter in the market after scoring an impressive win at Ipswich at his last start.

The gelding first came to prominence when he beat stakes horse The Candy Man in an exhibition gallop at the Gold Coast in March.

But Costa believes Supergiant is well on his way to making a big name for himself on the racetrack

Supergiant is one of the few horses racing in Australia by American sire Red Giant who held the world record for 10 furlongs (2000m) during his racing career.

"Red Giant stood in New Zealand and we bought Supergiant off a video of a trial," Costa said.

"We have high hopes for him as a stayer in the future. Unfortunately there is no Queensland Derby this year but he should be a long term prospect."

Supergiant is also entered for Toowoomba on Sunday but is likely to run at Doomben.

Latest articles

Soccer

FIFA investigate Fernandes’ Man Utd move

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United is being investigated by FIFA, after a complaint from the player’s former team Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve’s Dybala recovers from Covid-19

Italian champions Juventus has announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spanish players return to training camps

Soccer players in Spain have returned to their clubs’ training bases in preparation for a return to training later this week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moroney turns attention to Warrnambool

Trainer Mike Moroney will have chances in the two feature flat races at Warrnambool, the Wangoom Handicap and Warrnambool Cup.

AAP Newswire