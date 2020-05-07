AAP Horse Racing

Thornton to make mark without an allowance

By AAP Newswire

Star apprentice Stephanie Thornton gets her chance to make a mark on her first days of riding without an allowance.

Thornton outrode her city allowance with a treble at Doomben last Saturday.

She will take advantage of the modified rules under COVID-19 protocols which allow jockeys to ride at both metropolitan meetings at the Gold Coast on Friday and Doomben Saturday.

She realises it is now essential she maintain her momentum without the benefit of her claim.

"For me it has been about the right opportunities and I really appreciate the support I have been getting from owners and trainers," Thotnton said.

Thornton has the key rides on filly Gotta Kiss in the 2YO Handicap (1110m) and Deep Image in the Group Three BRC Sprint at Doomben.

"Gotta Kiss has been very good for me and I have been given the chance to win another stakes race on Deep Image," she said.

At the Gold Coast on Friday Thornton's best ride appears to be Desert Man in the Lord Mayor Handicap (900m).

Thornton has had a lot of recent success with Desert Man's trainer Kelly Schweida including winning four races on top three-year-old The Odyssey.

She moved to Queensland from Victoria last year and joined trainer Steve O'Dea who prepares Gotta Kiss.

