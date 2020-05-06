AAP Horse Racing

Edmonds stable fires up winter contenders

Promising two-year-old The Drinks Cart resumes at the Gold Coast to lead a strong two track assault by the in-form Toby and Trent Edmonds stable as it rolls out more of its winter team.

Group One JJ Atkins hopeful The Drinks Cart resumes in the 2YO (900m) and will be joined by Group One Stradbroke Handicap-bound Grey Missile at the Gold Coast on Friday.

The Drinks Cart had three runs in the summer finishing third at the Gold Coast in a qualifying race for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic in January.

It was decided to put The Drinks Cart aside for the winter and the JJ Atkins became his target when the carnival was drastically reduced.

The Drinks Cart, Wisdom Of Water and Loving Miss are the three stable nominations for the J Atkins.

"The Drinks Cart won a trial last month and while it is rushed we are trying to get him to the JJ Atkins," Trent Edmonds said.

"Loving Miss was injured at the barriers two weeks ago and she might be running out of time for the Atkins but Wisdom Of Water has done well since winning at the Gold Coast last week."

Grey Missile, who will tackle the Open (1400m) at the Gold Coast, is one of nine horses the partnership entered for the Stradbroke.

"Grey Missile is one those who we entered as a just in case but if he wins on Friday he is edging toward the Stradbroke," Edmonds said.

The partnership's Tyzone, who ran second in the Stradbroke last year, is back from Sydney to run in the BRC Sprint as a lead-up to this year's race.

"He had a strong gallop on Tuesday and has taken no ill effects from the trip," Edmonds said.

Their smart mare Winter Bride is also back from Sydney for a Stradbroke tilt and won a trial at Beaudesert on Tuesday.

And yet another of their top horses in Vanna Girl is heading to Doomben for the Listed Daybreak Lover Stakes.

