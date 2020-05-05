AAP Horse Racing

Getting Leggie lands Brierly Steeplechase

By AAP Newswire

getting leggie - AAP

1 of 1

Getting Leggie has relished a return to jumps racing at Warrnambool taking out an incident-packed Brierly Steeplechase to post his third win at the track.

An awkward leap at the second fence in Tuesday's mini-feature by Zataglio dislodged his rider Bill Gleeson which in turn brought down the Tommy Ryan-ridden He's A Genius.

Both horses chased the field and Ryan walked back to the jockeys' room while Gleeson was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture.

Getting Leggie won a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool in March 2018 before returning to win at the three-day May carnival three starts later.

The Nick Smart-trained jumper missed the 2019 carnival and the trainer set about setting Getting Leggie for the abbreviated carnival this year.

Smart was contemplating running the gelding in the Grand Annual Steeplechase before a late switch to the Brierly.

Giving Clayton Douglas the second leg of a race-to-race double after his win on Georgethefifth, Getting Leggie ($14) scored by 1-1/4 lengths from Lucques ($19) with I'll'ava'alf ($14) a half-length away third.

"This wasn't his race. We were going for the Grand Annual but I thought we'd hit a wet track so came back to this race," Smart said.

"I love him. He's just so tough and he can jump."

Douglas said Smart gave him confidence before the race saying Getting Leggie needed the outing when a last-start second at Pakenham.

He added there was some concern mid-race with the riderless Zataglio in amongst the field at certain stages.

"I was hoping that those horses would move out of the way," Douglas said.

"My bloke was lucky enough to get out of the way and he was in the right spot at the right time.

"He switched off nicely just beyond the speed and they rolled along as in the Brierly they're not going to go slowly.

"He jumped well, I was really happy with him.

"I'd like to thank Nick for putting me on. He's been a pretty good supporter of mine so it was good to get a win for him."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton doctor answers COVID-19 questions

Shepparton’s Dr Peter Eastaugh is a renowned paediatrician with more than 40 years experience in medicine — including epidemiology. We asked the veteran physician and public commentator for his views on responses to the current COVID-19...

John Lewis
News

Air wing called to search for missing man

A police air wing was called on Sunday to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar. Police officers said Mr Bhullar’s grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan was seen in a paddock near the intersection of Campbells and Powerline Rds, Muckatah, north of...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton man faces court over alleged attempted murder

A Shepparton man has faced court over an alleged attempted murder that occurred earlier this year. It is understood the man, 40, was arrested by Shepparton police on January 28 and subsequently charged in relation to the alleged incident. Police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moroney turns attention to Warrnambool

Trainer Mike Moroney will have chances in the two feature flat races at Warrnambool, the Wangoom Handicap and Warrnambool Cup.

AAP Newswire