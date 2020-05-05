AAP Horse Racing

Pateman hospitalised after jumps fall

By AAP Newswire

steven pateman - AAP

1 of 1

Jockey Steven Pateman has been taken to hospital with concussion after a fall in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool.

Pateman was riding the $2.50 favourite Sir Issac Newton who was in front when he fell at the final jump in Tuesday's Carlton Draught Maiden Hurdle (3200m).

The jockey was ruled out of the remainder of Tuesday's all-jumps program on the opening day of the two-day carnival and was taken to the Warrnambool hospital for further tests and observation.

Pateman was to ride Zed Em for trainer Patrick Payne in the day's feature, the Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) and has been replaced by Aaron Lynch.

Sir Isaac Newton suffered a fractured shoulder in the fall and was euthanised.

Latest articles

Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

Gold Coast Titans have signed ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea on a train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wellbeing a concern for NRL return: Pearce

Newcastle Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce says navigating the wellbeing of players as they return to NRL training will be a priority.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ex-Wallaby Polota-Nau leaving Leicester

Former Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau is among a group of players leaving Leicester as wage costs bite deep at the English club.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moroney turns attention to Warrnambool

Trainer Mike Moroney will have chances in the two feature flat races at Warrnambool, the Wangoom Handicap and Warrnambool Cup.

AAP Newswire