House Of Cartier out to add Gosford Cup

Fresh from her win in the Listed Wagga Wagga Gold Cup, House Of Cartier will now try to add the $200,000 Gosford Gold Cup.

Four-year-old House Of Cartier is among 26 nominations for Saturday's Listed Gosford Gold Cup (2000m) which this year is being held at Randwick.

House Of Cartier, who was placed at Group One level a year ago in the Australasian Oaks in Adelaide, notched her first stakes win last Friday on a heavy track at Wagga.

Trainer John Sargent has confirmed his intention to run the mare on an eight-day back-up.

"She has come through her win in great order so it's all systems go," Sargent said.

"She did it very nicely at Wagga. She likes the sting out of the track which she got. When she got to the front she was a bit lost with the blinkers on.

"I think she's probably better with something to chase but she was doing it nice and easy so I was very happy with her.

"It's good for the breeders to get that stakes win and we'll try to do it again on Saturday.

"She should run a good race again."

Jess Taylor rode House Of Cartier at Wagga but with NSW jockeys divided into three regions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, House Of Cartier will need a new rider based in the metropolitan region.

House Of Cartier has the limit weight of 54kg.

Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller has nominated six horses including Yulong Prince who heads the weights with 59.5kg while the James Cummings-trained Best Of Days, who was scratched from the Wagga Wagga Gold Cup, has 59kg.

The other stakes race on the program is the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) which has attracted 16 nominations.

Multiple Group One winner Le Romain heads the weights with 61kg.

His Kris Lees-trained stablemate Tactical Advantage has 60kg for his defence of the Takeover Target Stakes, which was held in January last season.

Tactical Advantage is coming off a last-start stakes win in the Listed Hawkesbury Rush (1100m) at Rosehill on April 25.

Sargent is also scheduled to have talented juvenile Elizabeel in Saturday's 2YO Handicap (1200m) and three-year-old filly Aesop's Fable in the 1800m-benchmark 78 handicap.

Elizabeel is chasing her first win at her third start while Aesop's Fable will be out to build on a confidence-boosting last-start win at Scone.