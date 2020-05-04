AAP Horse Racing

No South Australian Derby start for Kinane

By AAP Newswire

kinane - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Chris Waller has confirmed impressive Frank Packer Plate winner Kinane will not run in the Group One South Australian Derby with the gelding instead slated for a trip to Brisbane.

Kinane was initially trained by his part-owner Mick Kent in Victoria before being sent to Waller when Kent took a break from training earlier this year.

The three-year-old highlighted his potential with his 1-1/4-length win in the Group Three Frank Packer Plate (2000m) at Randwick at April 18 at his fourth start after breaking his maiden at Wyong.

"Kinane is fit and well however we believe the 2500 metres this early in his career is going to come up a bit quick and there is no rush with him," Waller said.

"He will therefore not go to South Australia and most likely trial at Rosehill on Friday with the plan being to give him one or two runs during the Brisbane winter carnival before spelling him and focusing on the spring."

After his Frank Packer win, Kinane's owners knocked back some big offers from Hong Kong.

He was also installed one of the favourites for Saturday's SA Derby.

This year's Queensland winter carnival has been revised with only a select number of feature races to be held because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Group One Queensland Derby (2400m) is not being run but stakes races for three-year-olds in Brisbane during the carnival include the Group Three Gunsynd Classic (1800m) and the Group Three Rough Habit Plate (2200m).

In-form Adelaide colt Dalasan was the favourite for Saturday's South Australian Derby on Monday at $3.40 just ahead of Russian Camelot ($3.80) and Victoria Derby winner Warning ($4.60).

Trained by Leon Macdonald and Andrew Gluyas, Dalasan has won the Port Adelaide Guineas (1800m) and Chairman's Stakes (2035m) in Adelaide at his past two starts.

