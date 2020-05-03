AAP Horse Racing

Starosa shortens for Group One Atkins

By AAP Newswire

starosa - AAP

1 of 1

Under-rated filly Starosa has shortened dramatically in markets on the Group One J J Atkins after her easy win at Doomben.

Starosa made it two wins in a row when she strode to a five length-victory in Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1350m).

Before the win bookmakers were freely offering $51 about Starosa in the J J Atkins (1400m) on June 6 but she was as short as $6 on Sunday.

Trainer Tony Gollan admits a Group One tilt for Starosa was far from his mind last month after the filly failed at her first two starts.

"I was keen to win a maiden with her. But we took the blinkers off her and she has just improved lengths," Gollan said.

"In normal times I would be looking at a Listed or Group Three race for her. But these aren't normal times and she just keeps improving.

"The J J Atkins is back in distance to 1400 metres and that will suit her perfectly."

The Atkins and the Stadbroke Handicap are the only two Group One races during this year's Brisbane winter carnival which has been revamped because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gollan also has Isotope set for the J J Atkins and she is the current $4.50 favourite.

Isotope will probably have a jump-out or trial before she tackles the Group Two Champagne Classic on May 23 at the reopening of Eagle Farm.

The Robert Heathcote-trained juvenile Rothfire will have a jump-out before he also returns in the Champagne Classic.

Rothfire has not run since suffering his first defeat in five starts when second in the $500,000 The Jewel 2YO on March 14.

Co-trainer Toby Edmonds has indicated Gold Coast colt Wisdom of Water is likely to miss the Champagne Classic and stay at home for the Listed Ken Russell Memorial on May 16.

Wisdom of Water made a brilliant return to racing with a win at the Gold Coast on Friday in faster time for 1200m than the Class Six winner.

Both Rothfire and Wisdom of Water are headed to the J J Atkins.

Latest articles

National

Man charged over SA double fatal crash

A 20-year-old man has been charged over the fatal road crash in Adelaide last weekend that claimed the life of a senior SA police officer.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police shooting of stabber ‘textbook’

The fatal shooting of a FIFO worker during a stabbing frenzy in a regional West Australian shopping centre was a textbook take-down by police, the union says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP’s Keneally calls for migration rethink

Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally says a post-COVID-19 environment offers the opportunity for a rethink on immigration.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

It’s take two for Bandersnatch at Randwick

The talented Bandersnatch wil be out for a consolation win at Randwick after being scratched at the barrier before the Hawkesbury Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bella Vella wins Group One Sangster Stakes

Bella Vella has led all the way in the Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville to give Adelaide trainer Will Clarken his first Group One win.

AAP Newswire