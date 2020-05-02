AAP Horse Racing

Rising Red prevails on wet Sandown track

By AAP Newswire

Rising Red wins at Sandown. - AAP

1 of 1

Injury-prone galloper Rising Red has made a return to the winner's list with an emphatic win on testing ground at Sandown.

Trained by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, Rising Red on Saturday scored his first win in almost two years in taking out the Ladbrokes Switch Handicap (2100m).

Ridden by Michael Dee, Rising Red ($11) scored by two lengths from Carzoff ($31) with Norway ($12) a further 1-3/4 lengths away third.

Busuttin said the victory was satisfying for the stable after a lot of work had gone into rehabilitating Rising Red because of suspensory ligament issues.

"You get a kick out of some wins more than others and it may only be a Saturday race, but it does mean a lot," Busuttin said.

"It's easy to say afterwards but I said to the owners this morning that he's better than these horses and well in at the weights.

"But he was second-up off a break over 2100 metres and on a heavy track, but it's certainly pleasing all-round."

Before COVID-19 changed the shape of the Brisbane winter carnival, Busuttin was planning a return trip north this year with the gelding.

Two years ago Rising Red won the Premier's Cup (2200m) at Doomben and was favourite for the Brisbane Cup the following month before being withdrawn days before the race.

"We'll have to sit down and see what is available," Busuttin said.

"As long as he continues to race well and is happy, we'll keep him going."

Dee said Rising Red was not that comfortable on the heavy ground but finding the lead was an advantage.

"He probably struggled to get through it but got through it better than most," Dee said.

"Getting a nice comfortable lead and being able to improve his momentum made all the difference."

Latest articles

News

Abandoned vehicle no cause for concern, say police

-------------------------------

Liz Mellino
News

Record rain and emergency callouts for Greater Shepparton

State Emergency Services have been slammed with calls for help from the Greater Shepparton area as record rain falls across the region. In 48 hours from Wednesday to Friday, the Benalla unit was the most busy in Victoria, attending 30 requests for...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Ruby and Darcy are part of the family

Golden retriever cross border collie Ruby and blue kelpie cross border collie Darcy live an idyllic life on a Congupna sheep farm. Mother-of-six Margie Mackelmann shared what it has been like having the dogs as members of the family. How did they...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

It’s take two for Bandersnatch at Randwick

The talented Bandersnatch wil be out for a consolation win at Randwick after being scratched at the barrier before the Hawkesbury Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Portelli plans around changed program

Trainer Gary Portelli has the latest sibling of Slipper winner She Will Reign ready for her debut at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire