The Odyssey tipped to reach winter heights

By AAP Newswire

The Odyssey wins at Doomben. - AAP

Trainer Kelly Schweida admitted he might have to aim a little higher in the winter with his smart three-year-old The Odyssey after the gelding's impressive win at Doomben.

The Odyssey ($1.65) was left with only three rivals and gave apprentice Stephanie Thornton a treble for the day with an easy win in the TAB 3YO (1200m).

Schweida said The Odyssey would have his next start in the Gold Coast Guineas in a fortnight with the Mick Dittman Plate on June 6 a clear option.

"But who knows I might have to even look for something a bit higher," Schweida said.

"I was a bit worried with only four runners today because they can be tricky races but he jumped well and dictated from there.

"The theory is a 1200m race is his outer limit but six of his eight wins have been at 1200m.

"If he could dictate maybe a bit further wouldn't be beyond him but he is only a few dollars short of earning a million dollars so he owes us nothing."

Schweida's apprentice Jackson Murphy gave a timely reminder of his ability when he rode a clever race to score on The Tenor ($5.50) in the Roku Gin Plate (1050m).

Murphy was considered Queensland's top apprentice two seasons ago but a series of injuries has stalled his career.

He switched his indentures to Schweida earlier this year and has gradually got his career back on line.

"Jackson is a very good rider and can ride light. He just needs the opportunities to start coming again," Schweida said.

"That was a very clever ride to get to the lead and then dictate the pace."

The Tenor is one of several horses Schweida trains for leading owners Ron and Judy Wanless.

"The Tenor ran third in a Listed race at Randwick as a three-year-old so he is more than handy when right," Schweida said.

