Hezafox shows staying potential at Sandown

By AAP Newswire

Hezafox after winning at Sandown. - AAP

Trainer Greg Eurell has staying options in mind for Hezafox after the three-year-old landed a betting plunge when successful on a rain-sodden track at Sandown.

The winner of only one race previously, a maiden on the synthetic track at Pakenham, Hezafox relished the heavy ground to win the Honouring Victoria Police Handicap (2100m) on Saturday.

Hezafox holds an entry in next Saturday's South Australian Derby (2500m) at Morphettville, however Eurell said there was only a slim chance of the gelding running in the Group One race.

The Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington on May 16 has piqued Eurell's interest, while the Mahogany Challenge, a series of staying races for three-year-olds run through the winter, could also be on Hexafox's agenda.

The Andrew Ramsden provides the winner a ballot exemption into the Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November.

Providing apprentice Michael Poy the second leg of a winning double, Hezafox ($5) scored by a half-length from Tooradin ($5.50) with Rising Archie ($26) a further 1-3/4 lengths away third.

"The hard part about the Derby is backing the horse up so quickly," Eurell said.

"He's not an overly big horse and we might have a little bit more to offer if we stay here going forward.

"There's that three-year-old staying series that is available to us and then there's the Andrew Ramsden as well.

"Michael is very confident the horse will run a lot further as he said he relaxes beautifully.

"So we've got a couple of options here coming up while I would think Adelaide is only a very slim chance."

Eurell said winning on Saturday's heavy track showed Hezafox was not one-dimensional having also performed admirably on dry tracks.

"He's a very sound horse so it's a luxury having them being able to handle both sorts of tracks," Eurell said.

"No matter what they dish you know you're going to get a run for your money.

"He's not overly big, but he's got a very long stride on him and he tries very hard.

"It will be interesting going forward where he gets to, but I like the horse and I think there's a bit of upside for him."

