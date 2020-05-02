Trainer predicts bright future for Fituese

John Thompson was still crafting his skills as a horseman when he first crossed paths with Joe O'Neill.

O'Neill was in the early stages of establishing syndication company Prime Thoroughbreds while Thompson had just taken on the role of foreman for trainer Bill Mitchell.

More than two decades later Thompson, now a leading trainer in his own right, and O'Neill, still syndicating horses, appear to have a promising filly on their hands in Fituese.

The three-year-old scored an explosive victory in Saturday's Sky Racing Active Handicap (1000m), stamping herself as a horse of the future.

"When I came to Randwick with Billy Mitchell, Joe was syndicating and had just started Prime Thoroughbreds and I was foreman for Bill," Thompson said.

"We've been together a long time and hopefully a long time to come.

"I think she's a good little filly. She's just a real racehorse and she gives you 150 per cent every time with everything she does and she should go right through her grades."

Fituese ($2.70) stalked the speed for jockey Rachel King and unleashed an impressive turn of foot to race clear and score by 2-3/4 lengths over L'Cosmo ($5) with another 1-1/2 lengths to Witherspoon ($11).

King, who brought up a double after taking out the opening event on Macroura for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, believes Fituese has taken another step this campaign.

"I think she has gone to a whole new level this preparation," King said.

"It was nice to see her do that because she's shown us so much promise throughout and to do that first up on a Saturday in town, she has proven to us now she is the type of horse we think she is."

Fituese is set to be given a shot at stakes company and will head to the Denise's Joy Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill in two weeks.

Her victory continued a great run for O'Neill's Prime Thoroughbreds which also races brilliant Patrick Payne-trained filly Rubisaki.