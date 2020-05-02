AAP Horse Racing

Trainer predicts bright future for Fituese

By AAP Newswire

Fituese wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

John Thompson was still crafting his skills as a horseman when he first crossed paths with Joe O'Neill.

O'Neill was in the early stages of establishing syndication company Prime Thoroughbreds while Thompson had just taken on the role of foreman for trainer Bill Mitchell.

More than two decades later Thompson, now a leading trainer in his own right, and O'Neill, still syndicating horses, appear to have a promising filly on their hands in Fituese.

The three-year-old scored an explosive victory in Saturday's Sky Racing Active Handicap (1000m), stamping herself as a horse of the future.

"When I came to Randwick with Billy Mitchell, Joe was syndicating and had just started Prime Thoroughbreds and I was foreman for Bill," Thompson said.

"We've been together a long time and hopefully a long time to come.

"I think she's a good little filly. She's just a real racehorse and she gives you 150 per cent every time with everything she does and she should go right through her grades."

Fituese ($2.70) stalked the speed for jockey Rachel King and unleashed an impressive turn of foot to race clear and score by 2-3/4 lengths over L'Cosmo ($5) with another 1-1/2 lengths to Witherspoon ($11).

King, who brought up a double after taking out the opening event on Macroura for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, believes Fituese has taken another step this campaign.

"I think she has gone to a whole new level this preparation," King said.

"It was nice to see her do that because she's shown us so much promise throughout and to do that first up on a Saturday in town, she has proven to us now she is the type of horse we think she is."

Fituese is set to be given a shot at stakes company and will head to the Denise's Joy Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill in two weeks.

Her victory continued a great run for O'Neill's Prime Thoroughbreds which also races brilliant Patrick Payne-trained filly Rubisaki.

Latest articles

National

Poll puts Barilaro ahead in by-election

Private polling has put NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro ahead in the federal Eden-Monaro by-election should he choose to stand.

AAP Newswire
National

Tas outbreak under control, no new cases

Tasmanians in the island state’s northwest can breathe a little easier as restrictions begin to ease on Monday.

AAP Newswire
National

Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a Melbourne reserve.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

It’s take two for Bandersnatch at Randwick

The talented Bandersnatch wil be out for a consolation win at Randwick after being scratched at the barrier before the Hawkesbury Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Portelli plans around changed program

Trainer Gary Portelli has the latest sibling of Slipper winner She Will Reign ready for her debut at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire