Stephanie Thornton outrides metro claim

By AAP Newswire

Stepahnie Thornton returns to scale on Mount Beauty. - AAP

Star apprentice Stephanie Thornton was on a mission to outride her metropolitan claim at Doomben and it didn't take her long to achieve it.

Thornton went into the meeting on Saturday with 79 city winners and made it 80 when Mount Beauty ($4.60) got up in the last stride to win the Tulloch House Handicap (1110m).

The win was Thornton's 46th Brisbane metropolitan victory this season and she is five off equalling Tegan Harrison's record for a female jockey in the Queensland metropolitan area.

The former Victorian apprentice joined Eagle Farm trainer Steve O'Dea on loan at the start of the season and has since made the move fulltime.

After Saturday's meeting Thornton will have to compete without a claim but she has the backing of many of Brisbane's leading trainers including Mount Beauty's mentor Chris Anderson.

"Steph will go a long way. That was a fine ride from a terrible barrier," Anderson said.

"Her biggest asset is her patience."

Mount Beauty was having her second start for Anderson after originally being trained by Tony McEvoy in Adelaide.

The filly is a daughter of top sire Snitzel and cost $625,000 as a yearling at the 2018 Inglis Easter Sales.

Mount Beauty has a date with rising star sire Deep Field in the coming breeding season but will race on with Anderson for the next few months.

"She is raced by Glenlogan Park and she is a city winner now. I would like to win a few more for them with her as they put a lot into racing," Anderson.

"Mount Beauty is pretty handy and we changed a few things on her gear which helped today."

