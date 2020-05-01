AAP Horse Racing

Directions hearing date set in Melham case

By AAP Newswire

A directions hearing in regards to betting charges against high profile jockey Ben Melham and his partner Karlie Dales has been scheduled for later this month.

On Monday, Racing Victoria stewards issued Melham with seven charges, six in relation to alleged betting activity between March and September last year and one of providing false or misleading evidence.

Dales, a registered racehorse owner, has been charged with giving false or misleading evidence to stewards in an interview.

The Victorian Racing Tribunal has scheduled a directions hearing for May 19 which will be held via telephone.

