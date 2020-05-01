John Sargent gets double at Wagga Wagga

AAP Horse Racing

Sydney trainer John Sargent has prepared the winners of the two feature races on the second day of the annual Wagga Wagga Gold Cup carnival.

Sargent sent two runners to Friday's meeting with Foxborough a dominant winner of the $72,000 MTC Guineas (1600m) for three-year-olds before House Of Cartier took out the Listed $160,000 Wagga Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).

Last year's Group One Flight Stakes third placegetter Foxborough proved adept in the heavy conditions, racing to victory by 5-1/2-lengths under Blaike McDougall as the $2.60 favourite.

In the Cup, the Sargent-trained mare House Of Cartier was sent out the $5 favourite and sat outside the leader before kicking clear in the straight with Jess Taylor aboard.

The John Thompson-trained Maurus ($5.50) weaved between runners from back in the field but could only get to within a half-length of House Of Cartier.

Master Of Arts, a stablemate of Maurus, finished another 4-1/4-lengths away third.

House Of Cartier's win was her first at stakes level after placings at Group Two level in New Zealand in 2018 and last year's Group One ATC Australian Oaks.

"Great win by House Of Cartier in the Wagga Cup, bringing up a double for the team from just the two runners for the carnival", John Sargent Racing tweeted.

