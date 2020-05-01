John Sargent gets double at Wagga Wagga

5370537724001

Sydney trainer John Sargent has prepared the winners of the two feature races on the second day of the annual Wagga Wagga Gold Cup carnival.

Sargent sent two runners to Friday's meeting with Foxborough a dominant winner of the $72,000 MTC Guineas (1600m) for three-year-olds before House Of Cartier took out the Listed $160,000 Wagga Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).