Extension keeps Magnufighter on track

The decision to extend nominations for the Open Handicap at Doomben has resurrected trainer Jack Duncan's plans for the consistent Magnufighter.

Duncan wanted to step Magnufighter to 2000m in Saturday's Open Handicap but the race originally attracted only four nominations.

Under Queensland rules a race must have at least five acceptances to be run and it was in danger of being abandoned.

As there is not another 2000m metropolitan race until late May Duncan faced having to alter his plans.

But nominations were extended and Magnufighter will take on five rivals on Saturday with apprentice Corey Bayliss to ride.

The gelding is one of the most consistent horses in Queensland and has not finished worse than fifth at his past 12 starts.

Magnufighter won over 1800m at the Gold Coast three runs back and has since finished second at his next two starts.

"I have been looking to get him out to 2000 metres. One of his best wins was in a strong Quality race over the Doomben 2020 metres last year," Duncan said.

Duncan was keen to keep Magnufighter and his other in-form stayer Populist apart.

"Populist has won three of his past five starts and it really should be five out of five," he said.

Magnufighter races in the colours of the Piccone family who also own promising two-year-old Goldsborough.

Duncan is debating whether to continue into the winter with Goldsborough who was second to star filly Isotope on his debut last week.

"He isn't very big and has some maturing to do," he said.