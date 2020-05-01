AAP Horse Racing

Extension keeps Magnufighter on track

By AAP Newswire

magnufighter - AAP

1 of 1

The decision to extend nominations for the Open Handicap at Doomben has resurrected trainer Jack Duncan's plans for the consistent Magnufighter.

Duncan wanted to step Magnufighter to 2000m in Saturday's Open Handicap but the race originally attracted only four nominations.

Under Queensland rules a race must have at least five acceptances to be run and it was in danger of being abandoned.

As there is not another 2000m metropolitan race until late May Duncan faced having to alter his plans.

But nominations were extended and Magnufighter will take on five rivals on Saturday with apprentice Corey Bayliss to ride.

The gelding is one of the most consistent horses in Queensland and has not finished worse than fifth at his past 12 starts.

Magnufighter won over 1800m at the Gold Coast three runs back and has since finished second at his next two starts.

"I have been looking to get him out to 2000 metres. One of his best wins was in a strong Quality race over the Doomben 2020 metres last year," Duncan said.

Duncan was keen to keep Magnufighter and his other in-form stayer Populist apart.

"Populist has won three of his past five starts and it really should be five out of five," he said.

Magnufighter races in the colours of the Piccone family who also own promising two-year-old Goldsborough.

Duncan is debating whether to continue into the winter with Goldsborough who was second to star filly Isotope on his debut last week.

"He isn't very big and has some maturing to do," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Coffey king of the Hill

Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey dominated again at his home track on Sunday with three wins and four second placings. He also landed a treble at the previous Swan Hill meeting. Coffey won the first three events on Sunday’s seven race program with...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

New synthetic courts for Lawn Tennis Club

Four Deniliquin Lawn Tennis Club courts will be upgraded in the near future. President John Henderson confirmed to the Pastoral Times that the four lawn courts under lights will be re-surfaced as synthetic lawn courts. ‘‘The upgrades will mean...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Local runners to start May 50K challenge today

To donate to or join the team, visit www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/RobbieLandaleThisyearinDeni

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

It’s take two for Bandersnatch at Randwick

The talented Bandersnatch wil be out for a consolation win at Randwick after being scratched at the barrier before the Hawkesbury Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Portelli plans around changed program

Trainer Gary Portelli has the latest sibling of Slipper winner She Will Reign ready for her debut at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire