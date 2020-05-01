Wisdom Of Water confirms J J Atkins claims

Exciting two-year-old Wisdom Of Water has confirmed his rating as a top chance in the Group One J J Atkins with a sparkling return at the Gold Coast.

Wisdom Of Water, who was having his first start since finishing fourth in the Magic Millions Classic in January, went straight to the lead before being eased down to win Friday's 2YO Plate (1200m) by 5-1/2 lengths.

Bookmakers put up $1.65 before Wisdom Of Water shortened to $1.28 on the back of a 15-length win in a barrier trial earlier this month.

Toby Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his son Trent, said Wisdom Of Water would now head to the Listed Ken Russell Memorial on May 16 and the Group Two Champagne Classic on May 23 before the J J Atkins on June 6.

"The only disappointing thing was the opposition fell away to just a field of four even though it was a metropolitan race," Edmonds said.

"But he did what we expected and as we said before the race there is a lot of improvement in him.

"He is still a colt and can be a bit of a lad. But he went into the barriers nicely and he jumped straight to the front."

Edmonds refused to compare Wisdom Of Water with his other former top two-year-olds including Houtzen, winner of the 2017 Magic Millions Classic.

"I prefer to let horses talk for themselves on the track and this bloke will show us what he can do in the next few weeks," Edmonds.

"And you will probably see the best of him next season as I have no doubt he will train on."

Robbie Fradd won on Wisdom Of Water at his first ride after two weeks of self isolation which allowed him to switch Queensland racing zones introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

He hopes to ride Wisdom Of Water throughout the winter.