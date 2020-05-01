AAP Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water confirms J J Atkins claims

By AAP Newswire

wisdom of water - AAP

1 of 1

Exciting two-year-old Wisdom Of Water has confirmed his rating as a top chance in the Group One J J Atkins with a sparkling return at the Gold Coast.

Wisdom Of Water, who was having his first start since finishing fourth in the Magic Millions Classic in January, went straight to the lead before being eased down to win Friday's 2YO Plate (1200m) by 5-1/2 lengths.

Bookmakers put up $1.65 before Wisdom Of Water shortened to $1.28 on the back of a 15-length win in a barrier trial earlier this month.

Toby Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his son Trent, said Wisdom Of Water would now head to the Listed Ken Russell Memorial on May 16 and the Group Two Champagne Classic on May 23 before the J J Atkins on June 6.

"The only disappointing thing was the opposition fell away to just a field of four even though it was a metropolitan race," Edmonds said.

"But he did what we expected and as we said before the race there is a lot of improvement in him.

"He is still a colt and can be a bit of a lad. But he went into the barriers nicely and he jumped straight to the front."

Edmonds refused to compare Wisdom Of Water with his other former top two-year-olds including Houtzen, winner of the 2017 Magic Millions Classic.

"I prefer to let horses talk for themselves on the track and this bloke will show us what he can do in the next few weeks," Edmonds.

"And you will probably see the best of him next season as I have no doubt he will train on."

Robbie Fradd won on Wisdom Of Water at his first ride after two weeks of self isolation which allowed him to switch Queensland racing zones introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

He hopes to ride Wisdom Of Water throughout the winter.

Latest articles

Sport

Coffey king of the Hill

Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey dominated again at his home track on Sunday with three wins and four second placings. He also landed a treble at the previous Swan Hill meeting. Coffey won the first three events on Sunday’s seven race program with...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

New synthetic courts for Lawn Tennis Club

Four Deniliquin Lawn Tennis Club courts will be upgraded in the near future. President John Henderson confirmed to the Pastoral Times that the four lawn courts under lights will be re-surfaced as synthetic lawn courts. ‘‘The upgrades will mean...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Local runners to start May 50K challenge today

To donate to or join the team, visit www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/RobbieLandaleThisyearinDeni

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

It’s take two for Bandersnatch at Randwick

The talented Bandersnatch wil be out for a consolation win at Randwick after being scratched at the barrier before the Hawkesbury Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

Leading South Australian Derby contender Russian Camelot is set to have a jump-out at Flemington over 800m in preparation for the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Portelli plans around changed program

Trainer Gary Portelli has the latest sibling of Slipper winner She Will Reign ready for her debut at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire