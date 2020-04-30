Winning is uncomplicated for Kendrick

Caloundra trainer Stuart Kendrick could reach 900 career winners this weekend with promising filly Uncomplicated leading the way at Doomben.

Kendrick recorded his 64th winner for the season and his 897th overall when All To Do won at the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

He has eight runners at the Sunshine Coast on Friday night and four at Doomben.

Uncomplicated looks one of his main chances in Saturday's QTIS 2YO (1350m) at Doomben.

Uncomplicated started $41 when she charged home to win her first start at the Sunshine Coast on April 1.

Despite the win, Uncomplicated was sent out a $20 chance when she turned in an impressive third at the Gold Coast behind Sizzlepel last Friday.

Uncomplicated tailed off last early and was giving Sizzlepel about 12 lengths in the middle stages before getting beaten three lengths.

The addition of blinkers to her race day gear is expected to help Uncomplicated race closer to the pace on Saturday.

Kendrick said he had been keeping blinkers in reserve for Uncomplicated and Saturday was a good day to use them.

"She should be able to race closer to the pace. You are no hope if you give away a huge start at Doomben and especially in a two-year-old race," Kendrick said.

"She really has a big finish and there does look to be some pace in the race."

Kendrick also has Trust In Aloha in the 2YO race on Saturday.

"She has struck wet tracks and unsuitable distances do I am expecting a better run," he said.