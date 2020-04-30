AAP Horse Racing

Stephanie Thornton close to a milestone

By AAP Newswire

stephanie thornton - AAP

Apprentice Stephanie Thornton has a strong book of rides at Doomben as she chases another career milestone.

She is set to join an elite group of apprentice jockeys who have outridden their metropolitan claim.

Her win on Just Orm at the Sunshine Coast last Saturday was her 79th at a city meeting, leaving her one short of losing her 1.5 kg claim.

Thornton has been a big success since arriving from Victoria last year on temporary loan to Eagle Farm trainer Steve O'Dea.

She has since decided to make the move full time.

Thornton,has ridden 45 metropolitan winners in her adopted state, 33 in Victoria and one in Adelaide.

In all Thornton had ridden 205 winners the latest Gee Tee Tee who completed a treble for O'Dea at the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

Thornton has seven rides at Doomben on Saturday including likely favourites The Odyssey (3YO Plate) and Starosa (2YO Handicap).

"Every apprentice wants to outride their allowance and moving here has been terrific," she said.

Her brother Boris has been riding with success in Queensland this season and another brother Damien is based in Melbourne and rides regularly in Adelaide.

Thornton is six short of Tegan Harrison's record for an apprentice of 51 metropolitan winners in a Queensland season.

Harrison is back riding limited track work after suffering serious injuries in a fall at Doomben in early October.

