The Odyssey to overcome a tricky barrier

Trainer Kelly Schweida hopes a big weight advantage can help The Odyssey overcome a tricky barrier as the gelding moves closer to becoming a millionaire.

The gelding has earned $920,000 from his seven wins and four placings from 16 starts and in a typical three-year-old handicap would carry about 62kg.

With apprentice Stephanie Thornton's 1.5kg claim The Odyssey will carry 56.5kg under the conditions of Saturday's 3YO Plate (1200m) at Doomben.

Schweida knows that is a big plus but is still worried by barrier seven.

"There are a couple speedy horses drawn inside him which can make it hard from there," Schweida said.

"These three-year-olds are usually the best races in Brisbane each week and this one is no different.

"But on his form he does look well placed. His form is good at the track and distance and he is one a bit of rain won't hurt."

The Odyssey has not started since winning the $300,000 3YO The Jewel on March 14 but easily won a Doomben trial last week.

"It was a handy trial effort and he is heading to the winter," Schweida said.

The trainer said The Odyssey's main mission in the winter would probably be the Mick Dittman Plate on June 6.

"But who knows if he is really flying we might look at something even better," he said.

Schweida has a strong hand with several other runners at Doomben.

Recent stable arrival Racecourse Road won at his first try for Schweida and is among the favourites for the Racecourse Village Plate (1200m).

"He doesn't appear to have gone backwards since his win," Schweida said.

The trainer has elected to keep frustrating gelding Shogun Sun at 1600m in the XXXX Dry Handicap.

He had contemplated stepping Shogun Sun up to 2000m in the Thank You Health Care Workers Handicap.

"I just thought the 1600 metres still suited him a bit better and with Steph's claim he gets in on the minimum," Schweida said.

Shogun Sun, a Sydney winner early in his career, has not won in 20 months but has been just behind the placegetters at his recent runs.

Schweida is also hoping for a change of luck for Magic Fox in the Bernborough Ascot Handicap (1350m).

Magic Fox has been out of the winners' list for 15 months but has struck trouble at his past four starts.