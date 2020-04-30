AAP Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water to return at Gold Coast

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds believes there is plenty of improvement in two-year-old Wisdom Of Water, winner of a recent barrier trial win by a huge margin.

Wisdom Of Water will be having his first start since finishing fourth in the Magic Millions Classic when he runs in the TAB 2YO Handicap (1200m) at the Gold Coast on Friday.

The colt has always been an impressive trial horse but excelled himself in a recent Gold Coast heat winning by 15 lengths.

Ridden by retired top jockey and now track work rider Jeff Lloyd, Wisdom Of Water was never let down but still ran very fast time for the morning.

The trial was so impressive Wisdom Of Water scared off potential rivals and has only three opponents on Friday.

Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his son Trent, has never hidden his high opinion of Wisdom Of Water and would love to win a Group One race with the gelding.

But he is not getting carried away with Wisdom of Water just yet.

"He has always had a heap of raw ability and he has come back from a spell a stronger horse," Edmonds said.

"But for all that I still reckon there is plenty of improvement in him. I think you will see an even better horse as a three-year-old."

Wisdom Of Water is being aimed at the Listed Ken Russell Memorial or Champagne Classic before a tilt at the Group One J J Atkins on June 6.

"Like everyone else we are waiting to see if there are any changes to travel restrictions," Edmonds said.

"The main thing is we all obey the biosecurity regulations whatever they may be."

Edmonds does have the Melbourne spring in mind for Wisdom of Water but is also waiting for coronavirus restrictions to be clarified for later in the year.

"Again we just have to obey what they say so we can keep racing and interstate plans can wait," he said.

Wisdom Of Water will start a short-priced favourite and is $1.10 in some early markets.

Edmonds will have several runners at Doomben on Saturday.

"We follow the regulations closely so we can move horses between zones, not people," he said.

