Yes Yes Yes to stand for $38,500

By AAP Newswire

Star colt Yes Yes Yes will stand his first season at Coolmore Australia for $38,500 with Fastnet Rock heading the stallion roster at $165,000.

The Chris Waller-trained Yes Yes Yes by Rubick won the $15 million The Everest in his final start in October.

The other two new additions to Coolmore are both European Group One-winning sons of Kingman, Calyx ($17,600) and Magna Grecia ($22,000).

Most of the Coolmore stallion fees have been reduced as the stud acknowledges the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry.

Fastnet Rock remains unchanged from 2019 while Pierro is the only stallion to have his fee increased, going from $88,000 to $137,500.

"The Coolmore roster for 2020 provides a great balance of proven sires, highly promising young sires and an assortment of international superstars that we believe are particularly well suited to the Australian breeding landscape," Coolmore's Tom Magnier said.

"We have been delighted with how well the progeny of our stallions have performed on the track and in the sales ring this season, however we remain aware that these are challenging times for everyone. As such, we have priced our stallions with the view to offering value to breeders."

COOLMORE FEES 2020 (inc GST):

ADELAIDE - $8,800

AMERICAN PHAROAH - $55,000

CALYX - $17,600

CHOISIR - $16,500

CHURCHILL - $19,250

FASTNET ROCK - $165,000

JUSTIFY - $66,000

MAGNA GRECIA - $22,000

MERCHANT NAVY - $44,000

PIERRO - $137,500

PRIDE OF DUBAI - $38,500

RUBICK - $33,000

SAXON WARRIOR - $17,600

SO YOU THINK - $38,500

VANCOUVER - $30,250

YES YES YES - $38,50

