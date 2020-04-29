AAP Horse Racing

SA Derby fancy to jump-out at Flemington

By AAP Newswire

Russian Camelot wins at Pakenham. - AAP

Russian Camelot will have a jump-out at Flemington after missing an important lead-up race to the South Australian Derby.

The Danny O'Brien-trained three-year-old is down to trial over 800m at Flemington on Friday morning.

An inflamed throat forced Russian Camelot to miss last Saturday's Peter Armytage Handicap (1700m) at Flemington, his final lead-up race for the Group One South Australian Derby (2500m) at Morphettville on May 9.

Russian Camelot was an odds-on favourite before his scratching last week which came on the back of an easy seven length win at Pakenham on April 9, his fourth career start.

The path to the South Australian Derby has not been easy for Russian Camelot.

The Irish-bred colt had also missed a race at Caulfield after being scratched at the barriers on April 4.

O'Brien is also set to trial King Of Leogrance at Flemington on Friday.

King Of Leogrance has not been sighted since winning the Adelaide Cup (3200m) at Morphettville in March and is being prepared for the Andrew Ramsden Stakes (2800m) at Flemington on May 16.

The winner of the Andrew Ramsden gains a ballot exemption into the Melbourne Cup.

