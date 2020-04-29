AAP Horse Racing

Brisbane G1 ballot-free races confirmed

There will be additional chances in coming weeks for horses to gain a start in the Stradbroke Handicap, one of two Group One races in the revamped Brisbane winter carnival.

Vega One is already guaranteed a berth via his win in The Gateway in December while the winners of the Newmarket Handicap (Bivouac), Doncaster Mile (Nettoyer) and TJ Smith (Nature Strip) are also exempt.

The winners of the upcoming Goodwood, BRC Sprint, Victory Stakes (penalty free), Fred Best Classic (penalty free) and Helen Coughlan Stakes (penalty free), will all gain a start.

Racing Queensland originally scrapped the carnival because of the effects of COVID-19 but has since issued a revised schedule of 25 black-type races including the two Group One events.

The winners of the Ken Russell Memorial Classic and Champagne Classic will be exempt from a ballot on the J J Atkins for two-year-olds.

