Brisbane G1 ballot-free races confirmed

There will be additional chances in coming weeks for horses to gain a start in the Stradbroke Handicap, one of two Group One races in the revamped Brisbane winter carnival.

Vega One is already guaranteed a berth via his win in The Gateway in December while the winners of the Newmarket Handicap (Bivouac), Doncaster Mile (Nettoyer) and TJ Smith (Nature Strip) are also exempt.