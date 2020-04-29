AAP Horse Racing

Fradd back with quality Gold Coast rides

By AAP Newswire

Robbie Fradd. - AAP

Top jockey Robbie Fradd returns to riding after two weeks of self-isolation with a strong book of rides on Friday.

Fradd has not ridden since scoring a double at the Sunshine Coast two weeks ago.

He won will have six rides at the Gold Coast metropolitan meeting including several likely favourites in Wisdom Of Water and New Universe.

Racing Queensland has divided the state into six zones with metropolitan racing in the south centred on the Gold Coast and the north based mainly in Brisbane.

Jockeys elected to ride in one region but can change if they go into 14 days of self isolation before resuming.

Jockes Ryan Maloney and Matt McGillivray have gone into isolation so they can swap from the south zone to the north from next month.

"I felt there were more chances for me in the south zone and had taken a break," Fradd said.

Fradd, who has ridden 87-1/2 winners this season, is second on the state and metropolitan jockeys' premierships.

