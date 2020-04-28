AAP Horse Racing

RV want Melham hearing as soon as possible

By AAP Newswire

Ben Melham. - AAP

1 of 1

Racing Victoria will ask for the hearing into Ben Melham's alleged betting activity to be held at the earliest possible date.

Melham was issued with seven charges by stewards on Monday relating to betting on thoroughbred races between March and September last year and for giving false or misleading evidence to stewards.

Jockeys are not allowed to bet on thoroughbred races, regardless whether they are riding in the races or not.

One of the charges was issued under Australian Racing Rule 115(1)(e), which carries a minimum mandatory penalty of two years disqualification for a guilty verdict unless there is a determination of special circumstances.

That charge against Melham states that on July 23, 2019, through his partner Karlie Dales' betting account, he placed bets to the value of $1850 on Heirborn, Al Dorama and/or Shot of Irish, all of whom were running the following day at Sandown with Melham booked to ride.

Heirborn was scratched on race morning but Melham rode Al Dorama and Shot of Irish with the pair finishing third and second respectively.

RV's head of integrity, Jamie Stier, was unsure when Melham's hearing in front of the Victorian Racing Tribunal would be scheduled although inquiries are continuing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is worth noting the tribunal has been continuing to hear matters either through video hearings or over the telephone during the recent times, so it's not as though we're at a standstill with the tribunal," Stier told RSN927.

"We'll be asking that the matter be brought to hearing at the earliest possible stage they're able to do so."

Stier confirmed Melham was allowed to continue to ride pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The multiple Group One-winning jockey, who is equal fourth on this season's Melbourne metropolitan jockeys' premiership, is booked for rides at Sandown on Wednesday.

"That's a decision that the stewards have taken based on the evidence before them at this stage," Stier said.

"Since the investigation commenced, they've been aware and Ben Melham has been closely monitored in his conduct and the stewards have considered it appropriate for him to continue riding at this point.

"But of course they always reserve the right to revisit that position should anything further come to light or they feel that the circumstances warrant them revisiting it."

Latest articles

News

Online classes teach refugees English through storytelling

A story is powerful. It has the ability to break down barriers, to build understanding. In fact, stories can change lives. Just ask Shepparton’s Lacey Lengel. She has just launched Shepparton Story House, an online program equipping local refugees...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police investigate Cooma burglary

Running for eight hours across two days, four Highway Patrol members set up road blocks on the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Koonoomoo, Murray Valley Hwy in Yarrawonga and the Benalla-Tocumwal Rd in Katamatite, with the aim of targeting unsafe vehicles within the Moira Shire.

Liz Mellino
News

New mural expected to light up Tatura

Visitors from near and far are expected to visit Tatura with a large-scale mural set to light up the town. Last week, the Tatura RSL Sub-branch received more than $25 000 from the state government for a commemorative war artwork to be painted...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

G1 winner D’Argento to be retired to stud

Group One winner D’Argento will not race again with his future lying at stud.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Firm track welcome news for speedy Villami

Trainer Gerald Ryan has been happy to see the sun this week and believes classy filly Villami can show her true colours back on a firm surface.

AAP Newswire