Ribchester to stand at Haunui Farm in NZ

By AAP Newswire

Godolphin Australia managing director Vin Cox.

New Zealand's Haunui Farm will stand champion European miler Ribchester after calling time on the southern hemisphere career of his sire Iffraaj.

Haunui's Mark Chitty said 19-year-old Iffraaj had served the stud well for 12 years.

"After lengthy discussions with the team from Darley, we have made the decision to retire Iffraaj from southern hemisphere serving duties. At 19 years of age, the decision was made solely in Iffraaj's best interests," Chitty said.

"He has certainly made his mark in the southern hemisphere and his results here have helped lift him to the elite echelon of stallions. His legacy is certainly set to continue in Australasia.

"Iffraaj will be sadly missed by all of us here at Haunui and we wish the Darley team every success with him as he continues his career in the northern hemisphere."

His southern hemisphere progeny include 2017 ATC Australian Derby winner Jon Snow and 2017 NZ Derby and Rosehill Guineas winner Gingernuts.

Iffraaj's best son, Ribchester, will relocate from Darley Australia to Haunui Farm for the 2020 breeding season.

Ribchester won four Group One races and was the champion three-year-old and four-year-old miler in Europe.

"We're very excited to have Ribchester coming to Haunui in 2020, especially given we were very keen to secure him for New Zealand stud duties when he was initially retired," Chitty said.

Ribchester spent the majority of his racing career at the highest level with 11 of his 16 starts in Group One events.

He won four top level races - the Prix Jacques Le Marois (1600m), Lockinge Stakes (1600m), Queen Anne Stakes (1600m) and Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (1600m) - and racked up a further six Group One placings.

Godolphin Australia Managing Director Vin Cox said the global giant was looking forward to continuing its long relationship with Haunui.

"This is as much a game about relationships as it is horses and our relationship with Haunui goes back to the days of Carnegie," Cox said.

"Haunui have managed the southern hemisphere stud career of Iffraaj in exemplary fashion so it is fitting that Ribchester can fill the gap he will leave.

Ribchester will stand for $15,000 plus GST.

