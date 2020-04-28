Sunlight draws wide in G1 Sangster Stakes

Star sprinting mare Sunlight has drawn a wide barrier in a capacity field of 16 plus two emergencies for the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville.

A three-time Group One winner, four-year-old Sunlight has drawn barrier 16 for Saturday's 1200m feature for fillies and mares while star two-year-old Away Game has barrier four.

Away Game, to be ridden by Dean Holland, has 47kg and will be getting 8kg off three-year-old filly Lyre and 9.5kg off the mares under the weight-for-age conditions.

Sunlight will come in two barriers if the emergencies, Mystery Love (barrier seven) and Kenyan Wonder (one), do not gain starts.

Group One Galaxy winner I Am Excited has drawn barrier five while last year's Group One Blue Diamond Stakes winner Lyre has drawn 12.

The Group One Australasian Oaks (2000m) for three-year-old fillies is also on Saturday's program and a full field of 16 plus four emergencies has been declared.

Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller, who won the Oaks with Egg Tart three years ago, has three runners with Nudge drawing barrier 11, Betcha Flying 13 and Toffee Tongue gate three.

The Dan O'Sullivan-trained early favourite Affair To Remember has made the field and has drawn barrier five with John Allen to ride.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Sierra Sue has drawn the widest barrier while the Grahame Begg-trained Beauty Bolt has barrier one.