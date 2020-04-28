AAP Horse Racing

Sunlight draws wide in G1 Sangster Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Away Game wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

Star sprinting mare Sunlight has drawn a wide barrier in a capacity field of 16 plus two emergencies for the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville.

A three-time Group One winner, four-year-old Sunlight has drawn barrier 16 for Saturday's 1200m feature for fillies and mares while star two-year-old Away Game has barrier four.

Away Game, to be ridden by Dean Holland, has 47kg and will be getting 8kg off three-year-old filly Lyre and 9.5kg off the mares under the weight-for-age conditions.

Sunlight will come in two barriers if the emergencies, Mystery Love (barrier seven) and Kenyan Wonder (one), do not gain starts.

Group One Galaxy winner I Am Excited has drawn barrier five while last year's Group One Blue Diamond Stakes winner Lyre has drawn 12.

The Group One Australasian Oaks (2000m) for three-year-old fillies is also on Saturday's program and a full field of 16 plus four emergencies has been declared.

Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller, who won the Oaks with Egg Tart three years ago, has three runners with Nudge drawing barrier 11, Betcha Flying 13 and Toffee Tongue gate three.

The Dan O'Sullivan-trained early favourite Affair To Remember has made the field and has drawn barrier five with John Allen to ride.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Sierra Sue has drawn the widest barrier while the Grahame Begg-trained Beauty Bolt has barrier one.

Latest articles

National

Bondi waters busy as iconic beach reopens

Bondi has reopened with hundreds of surfers hitting the waves of the popular beach - but the sand itself remains out of bounds.

AAP Newswire
National

Labor MP Mike Kelly may retire within days

A by-election for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro could be held within months, with Labor MP Mike Kelly soon expected to retire from parliament for ill-health.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW fast-tracks projects to boost economy

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes says 24 projects will undergo a fast-tracked assessment in a bid to boost jobs and the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

G1 winner D’Argento to be retired to stud

Group One winner D’Argento will not race again with his future lying at stud.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Firm track welcome news for speedy Villami

Trainer Gerald Ryan has been happy to see the sun this week and believes classy filly Villami can show her true colours back on a firm surface.

AAP Newswire