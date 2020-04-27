AAP Horse Racing

Southern Legend wins Champions Mile

By AAP Newswire

southern legend (r) - AAP

1 of 1

Southern Legend has ruined Beauty Generation's bid for a third Champions Mile at Sha Tin with a last-stride victory over Hong Kong's Horse of the Year.

The win on the Caspar Fownes-trained seven-year-old was a first at Group One level for home-grown jockey Vincent Ho who served his apprenticeship with the winning trainer.

Both Southern Legend and Beauty Generation did their early racing in Sydney with the latter Hong Kong's highest-rated horse in world rankings.

Southern Legend was originally being prepared for a tilt at a third-straight win in the Kranji Mile but those plans had to be changed when Singapore racing shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fownes switched his program to Sunday's feature meeting at Sha Tin with racing continuing in Hong Kong without public attendance.

"We had the opportunity to set Southern Legend and go for the Singapore race, to try and go for three wins in a row there, but when this virus hit we had to change plans pretty quickly," Fownes told the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

"He's beaten the best on their day, there's no doubt about that. When horses were flying, he beat Pakistan Star, Nothingilikemore and now the best horse Hong Kong's ever seen, Beauty Generation.

"This is all about Vincent. He deserves that more than anyone.

"With hard work, if you keep plugging away, things will come your way. To get it on my horse, that's extra special.

"He's been a great kid and he deserves all the success he can get and I think hopefully next season, if the local trainers and all of us can get behind him, we can certainly put him up there to fight it out with Zac (Purton) and Joao (Moreira)."

Beauty Generation was ridden by ex-pat Australian Purton with trainer John Moore flagging retirement to coincide with his own departure from Hong Kong.

The 70-year-old Moore will relocate to Rosehill in Sydney at the end of the season with Hong Kong enforcing the mandatory age limit for trainers.

"I'd like to take him back for a mile race in Australia and then have him stay there at the Living Legends Farm," Moore said.

"That's what I'd like to do but what the Kwok family wants to do is what counts, I don't know whether they'll keep racing him or retire him."

Purton did not come away empty handed, riding Exultant to win the QEII Cup to to become the first jockey to win all Hong Kong's Group One races.

Karis Teetan took out the Chairman's Sprint, the other Group One race on the program, aboard Mr Stunning.

While Joao Moreira failed to ride one of the major winners, a treble on the program means he maintains his three-win buffer over Purton in the race for the jockeys' premiership.

Latest articles

News

Testing for COVID-19 ramps up

Testing for COVID-19 has ramped up in Greater Shepparton with Goulburn Valley Health testing more than 1500 people since late February. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the Victorian Government had expanded testing criteria to better track...

Tara Whitsed
News

New SAM on track despite COVID-19 rules

Despite Covid-19 rules on social distancing and hygiene, construction work on the new Shepparton Art Museum building is forging ahead. Greater Shepparton City Council project manager for the new SAM Thomas Lyle said major milestones had been reached...

John Lewis
News

Bail reporting suspension under way due to COVID-19

People on bail within Greater Shepparton will no longer have to report to the Shepparton Police Station as part of their bail conditions, following a statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change, which came into play on Friday...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

Group One-winning mare Invincibella has run her last race and will be auctioned as a broodmare at the Gold Coast sale.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

G1 winner D’Argento to be retired to stud

Group One winner D’Argento will not race again with his future lying at stud.

AAP Newswire