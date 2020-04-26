AAP Horse Racing

Ligulate wins Cup for injured Morgan

By AAP Newswire

cody morgan - AAP

1 of 1

Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has had to celebrate his home town Cup win from his hospital bed after breaking his leg in two places.

Morgan was injured in a trackwork fall on Saturday, a day before Ligulate flashed home to beat Zaunkonig in the $160,000 Cup (1400m).

The trainer has had a rod and a plate inserted in his tibia and fibula respectively.

Morgan won the 2019 Cup with Unbiased who this year came fourth having been transferred to his trainer/father Glenn who was just as happy with either result.

"We had two ambulances here yesterday with Cody. You seem to think all your cards are drawn and your luck's run short," Glenn Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"It's great today for Cody. He's up in Tamworth Hospital. I bet he let a scream out up there."

Ligulate is raced by an Australian Bloodstock syndicate and Morgan said their support of his son and country racing in general was invaluable.

"Special thanks to Luke Murrell and Australian Bloodstock and Jamie Lovett," he said.

"They've stuck with Cody through thick and thin.

"The syndicate owners are mostly country owners - country people who have invested in country horses."

Ridden by Andrew Gibbons, Ligulate ($6) beat the Richard and Michael Freedman-trained Zaunkonig ($51) by a short half head.

Latest articles

Soccer

Taggart makes goalscoring return in Korea

Socceroo Adam Taggart has made a goalscoring return in a pre-season match for Suwon Bluewings as the COVID-19 delayed K-League nears a season start.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bayern Munich keen to re-sign No.1 Neuer

Bayern Munich are hopeful of re-signing goalkeeper and skipper Manuel Neuer despite recent differences.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ange urges A-League to put football first

Cutting administration costs, not player wages, should be the priority for a rebooted A-League in the opinion of ex-Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

Group One-winning mare Invincibella has run her last race and will be auctioned as a broodmare at the Gold Coast sale.

AAP Newswire