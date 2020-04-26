Ligulate wins Cup for injured Morgan

Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has had to celebrate his home town Cup win from his hospital bed after breaking his leg in two places.

Morgan was injured in a trackwork fall on Saturday, a day before Ligulate flashed home to beat Zaunkonig in the $160,000 Cup (1400m).

The trainer has had a rod and a plate inserted in his tibia and fibula respectively.

Morgan won the 2019 Cup with Unbiased who this year came fourth having been transferred to his trainer/father Glenn who was just as happy with either result.

"We had two ambulances here yesterday with Cody. You seem to think all your cards are drawn and your luck's run short," Glenn Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"It's great today for Cody. He's up in Tamworth Hospital. I bet he let a scream out up there."

Ligulate is raced by an Australian Bloodstock syndicate and Morgan said their support of his son and country racing in general was invaluable.

"Special thanks to Luke Murrell and Australian Bloodstock and Jamie Lovett," he said.

"They've stuck with Cody through thick and thin.

"The syndicate owners are mostly country owners - country people who have invested in country horses."

Ridden by Andrew Gibbons, Ligulate ($6) beat the Richard and Michael Freedman-trained Zaunkonig ($51) by a short half head.