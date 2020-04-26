AAP Horse Racing

Betcha Flying to chase Oaks in Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

The Chris Waller stable has precedence on its side in its attempt to win the Australasian Oaks at Morphettville with Betcha Flying.

A winner at Flemington over 1700m on Saturday, Betcha Flying is Adelaide-bound for the Group One race for three-year-old fillies over 2000m on Saturday.

Waller used the same race, then run over 1600m, as the lead-up for Egg Tart who went on to win the Australasian Oaks in 2017.

Waller's Melbourne representative Jo Taylor said Betcha Flying would have a quiet week ahead of her trip to Adelaide.

"She travelled down from Sydney in great order," Taylor said.

"Chris has allowed her to mature at her own rate. She tells us when she's ready to keep stepping up.

"She'll freshen up this week and head to Adelaide either on Wednesday or Thursday evening and try and back up and do the same in the Oaks."

Betcha Flying finished fourth in the Adrian Knox Stakes at Randwick on April 4 with the first three - Colette, Toffee Tongue and Quintessa - filling the same placings in the Group One Australian Oaks the following week.

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will prevent Melbourne jockey Craig Williams riding the filly in Adelaide.

"I'd love to ride her in a Group One over ten furlongs," Williams said.

"I liked her when she galloped with me one day at Moonee Valley but she didn't handle The Valley in the race.

"Then she went back to Sydney and ran really well and she got the opportunity back at Flemington and controlled the race.

"All going well she backs up next week but unfortunately I can't ride her."

Betcha Flying, who races in the Ingham family's famous cerise coloours, firmed from $11 to $8 for the Oaks after Saturday's win and sits on the third line of betting behind Affair To Remember ($5) and the Waller-trained Toffee Tongue ($7).

