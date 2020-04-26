BRC proposes six ballot-free races for G1

The Brisbane Racing Club is hoping to have at least six ballot-exempt races for its two Group One features this winter.

Racing Queensland has revamped the winter carnival schedule in an effort to overcome coronavirus pandemic problems.

There will be 25 black-type races but only two Group One races - the Stradbroke Handicap and J J Atkins- instead of the usual eight.

The BRC has proposed the ballot-free races for the Stradbroke would be the BRC Sprint on May 9, the Victory Stakes on May 23, and the Fred Best Classic and Helen Coughlan Stakes both on May 30.

Under the BRC proposal, ballot-exempt races for the J J Atkins would be the Ken Russell Memorial on May 16 and Champagne Classic on May 23.

The BRC is hoping RQ will ratify its proposal this week to give interstate trainers a chance to plan a trip to Queensland under coronavirus restrictions.

Vega One, who won The Gateway in December, is already assured a Stradbroke start under the ballot-free terms of that race.

Several major NSW and Victorian stables are still expected to send horses north for the winter.

They are waiting for any changes to travel and quarantine coronavirus regulations before finalising numbers of horses and staff.