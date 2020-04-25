AAP Horse Racing

Tactical Advantage storms to Rosehill win

By AAP Newswire

Tactical Advantage after winning the Gold Rush at Hawkesbury. - AAP

1 of 1

Wearing special silks to commemorate Anzac Day, jockey Josh Parr has steered Tactical Advantage to victory in the Listed Hawkesbury Gold Rush at Rosehill.

The riders of the horses carrying the No.1 saddlecloth in the eight races on Saturday wore khaki colours to commemorate the day.

With the public unable to attend Anzac Day services in Australia or New Zealand because of coronavirus restrictions, Parr said he was especially pleased to be wearing the colours for his victory on Tactical Advantage in the 1100m sprint.

"Obviously the freedom we live is what they fought for," Parr said.

"We must respect that, and continue to respect that, and it certainly is an honour for me to be able to wear these colours, riding a racehorse, in the comfort of a free country."

The Kris Lees-trained Tactical Advantage ($12) relished getting back on a dry track in the third start of his autumn campaign.

Parr was able to angle him into the clear at the 200m and he charged home to beat $4.80 favourite Villami by a short neck.

God Of Thunder ($12) was another short head away third with Tactical Advantage's stablemate Graff a close fourth in his return from a spell.

"Kris gave me a lot of confidence pre-race. Being back on top of the ground in a race that looked to have nice tempo," Parr said.

"He said that last furlong you can expect him to be very quick and a strong chance to nab them late, which he did."

Tactical Advantage, who was narrowly beaten in the corresponding race last season, took his overall record to 11 wins from 33 starts with three of those victories at Listed level.

Lees will work out immediate plans for the six-year-old which could include a tilt at the Group One Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) in Brisbane in early June.

The Newcastle trainer had three runners in the race and admits he lost focus on Tactical Advantage during the run.

"I wasn't concentrating on the Anzac colours, I lost them mid-race," Lees said.

"I could see Graff was going to run well and then I could see this horse come down the outside. It took me a little bit to process the colours and then I saw the number one which was pleasing to see.

"He has got a really good finish on him in the right races when it sets up right like it did today."

Latest articles

World

US officer who shot Justine Damond appeals

Mohamed Noor is seeking a new trial after a Minneapolis jury found him guilty of murdering Australia’s Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

AAP Newswire
World

US heading toward staggering virus debt

The US, already in deficit when the coronavirus pandemic hit, is now predicted to face a debt of $US3.7 trillion.

AAP Newswire
World

Protesters demand Wisconsin reopen

Wisconsin has seen more protests by Trump supporters calling for businesses to be reopened, despite the state having its worst day yet in new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

Group One-winning mare Invincibella has run her last race and will be auctioned as a broodmare at the Gold Coast sale.

AAP Newswire