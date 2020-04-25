Stable stars in double for Chris Anderson

Trainer Chris Anderson's top three-year-olds Profit and Ballistic Boy, who are both owned by the Think Big Stud, appreciated the return to a big track to score a race-to-race double at the Sunshine Coast.

Profit ($1.90) turned in a strong winter pointer when he came from last to beat older horses in the Pelican Motors Plate (1600m).

Ballistic Boy ($4.20) also got a long way back before charging home to win the Race Zone 3YO Plate (1600m).

Anderson had been hoping Profit would be a Queensland Derby horse but with that race scrapped the gelding will now chase the Group Two Rough Habit Plate (2200m) at Eagle Farm on June 6.

"Profit loves big tracks but we will have to go back to Doomben for his next start in a fortnight," Anderson said.

"Then he can have a start at 1800m before the Rough Habit.

Anderson said he wasn't sure if Ballistic Boy would handle a distance much further than 1600m.

"I was happy when this meeting was swapped from Doomben to the Sunshine Coast," Anderson said.

"Like Profit he just isn't suited around the tight Doomben circuit but that is just the way things are until we get back to Eagle Farm next month.

"Ballistic Boy hasn't been past 1600m and I am not sure but he might get 2000m and we will have to head that way in the winter."