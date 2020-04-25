AAP Horse Racing

O’Brien has spring hopes for Flying Award

By AAP Newswire

Flying Award wins the Anzac Day Stakes. - AAP

1 of 1

Flying Award has overcome a slow start to break through for his maiden win and give trainer Danny O'Brien confidence to plan a spring campaign.

O'Brien has pencilled in the Group One Caulfield Guineas (1600m) after Flying Award's victory in Saturday's Listed Anzac Day Stakes (1400m) at Flemington.

The late-season race for two-year-olds has proven a good spring guide.

In 2017 Merchant Navy won and later in the year claimed the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington before winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m) at Royal Ascot the following year.

The Peter Snowden-trained Long John won in 2013 before going on to win the Caulfield Guineas.

Patiently ridden by Damien Oliver, Flying Award, the $5 favourite, came widest in the straight to score by neck from Ironedge ($21) with Indictment ($9.50) a long neck away third.

Flying Award carries Sean Buckley's colours, owner of the colt's sire Shamus Award, a maiden winner of the 2013 Cox Plate before taking out the Australian Guineas the following year.

"He gave himself a bit to do but he's a horse that we really think will be around the mark when we get to the spring, around a mile, mile-and-a-quarter," O'Brien said.

"He's got all the right attributes to be a really top class three-year-old and we certainly think that we'd be aiming him at the Caulfield Guineas.

"He's by a three-year-old that ran well in the Caulfield Guineas and he's already in front of his dad because he's won a race as a two-year-old."

Oliver was impressed with Flying Award's performance after the colt missed the start.

"It was a slowly run race, but in saying that it probably played into his favour," Oliver said.

"Irrespective of that it would have been a quite an impressive last 400 metres, I imagine.

"He's a nice colt and I think he's going to make an even nicer three-year-old."

O'Brien and Oliver teamed again in the following race with Naivasha to win the Thank You Front Line Workers Handicap (1600m).

Latest articles

Sport

Player influx boosts Deni Rams’ senior numbers

The Deni Rams will head into the 2020 season with a massive boost in player personnel.

Shepparton News
Sport

Star player takes on Deniliquin Rams coaching duties

Five-time club best-and-fairest winner Amelia Seignior will lead the Deniliquin Rams’ A-grade side in the 2020 Murray Netball League season.

Shepparton News
Sport

Congupna aiming to strike while iron is hot

Fresh from its first finals win of the millennium, the building blocks are there for Congupna to kick on this season.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

Group One-winning mare Invincibella has run her last race and will be auctioned as a broodmare at the Gold Coast sale.

AAP Newswire