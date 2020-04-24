AAP Horse Racing

McGillivray, Fradd, Maloney to swap zones

By AAP Newswire

matt mcgillivray - AAP

Jockey Matt McGillivray has said farewell to riding in Queensland's south metro region with a winning double at the Gold Coast.

Racing Queensland has divided the state into six zones with metropolitan racing in the south centred on the Gold Coast and the north based mainly in Brisbane.

Jockeys elected to ride in one region but can change if they go into 14 days of self isolation before resuming.

McGillivray has ridden 17 winners in the south since regional racing started on April 2 but has elected to switch to the north after Friday.

Jockey Ryan Maloney has also applied to move from the south zone to the north from next month.

Robbie Fradd, who had been riding in the north, has completed a week of isolation and will move to the south at next Friday's Gold Coast races.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission boss Ross Barnett said the three jockeys would need to complete their self isolation to the satisfaction of stewards before resuming riding.

McGillivray won on Headspace ($2.70) and Mongolian Wolf ($8) on Friday.

Mongolian Wolf is one of several stayers trainer Kris Lees has in Queensland for the Australian Bloodstock syndicates.

"There isn't much between them and while Mongolian Wolf ran fifth at his previous start his final sectional was very good," stable representative Mel Eggleston said.

