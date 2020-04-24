Guntantes back on the winter trail

Guntantes can take a major step towards giving trainer Robert Heathcote a three-pronged attack on the Group One Stradbroke Handicap when he runs at the Sunshine Coast.

Guntantes is considered among the best three-year-olds in Queensland but blotted his copybook when he finished last at Doomben on March 28.

Heathcote said he had initially been worried by the run but believed he had found the reason.

"Guntantes had a big weight and was caught deep. And he had a hoof problem after his last run but I am confident we have got over that," Heathcote said.

Heathcote elected to trial Guntantes on Tuesday and the gelding was strong when third to top mare Outback Barbie.

Guntantes sat three-deep at the back of the field but stretched out well in the straight.

After the trial Heathcote gave the green light for Guntantes to run in the QTIS 3YO Plate (1400m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

"Adin Thompson will claim 2kg on him and under the Plate conditions Guntantes will carry 56kg which is well down on his recent weights," Heathcote said.

Guntantes will head to the winter three-year-old races such as the Fred Best Classic but could also be a Stradbroke horse.

"I have Emerald Kingdom and Deep Image aimed for the Stradbroke but three-year-olds do have a good record in the race," Heathcote said.

"It is an option we have for Guntantes if he steps up in the next month.

"But first I want to see he is back near his best on Saturday."

Heathcote also trialled Cool Chap on Tuesday and he will resume in the Open Handicap (1400m).

"He finished under two lengths behind them in the trial and he found winning form last time in and he is also winter bound," he said.

Cool Chap broke a long drought when he won two races and was stakes placed in the summer.

The gelding was also stakes placed last winter and will chase races such as the Listed Wayne Wilson Mile on May 15.