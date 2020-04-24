AAP Horse Racing

Guntantes back on the winter trail

By AAP Newswire

guntantes - AAP

1 of 1

Guntantes can take a major step towards giving trainer Robert Heathcote a three-pronged attack on the Group One Stradbroke Handicap when he runs at the Sunshine Coast.

Guntantes is considered among the best three-year-olds in Queensland but blotted his copybook when he finished last at Doomben on March 28.

Heathcote said he had initially been worried by the run but believed he had found the reason.

"Guntantes had a big weight and was caught deep. And he had a hoof problem after his last run but I am confident we have got over that," Heathcote said.

Heathcote elected to trial Guntantes on Tuesday and the gelding was strong when third to top mare Outback Barbie.

Guntantes sat three-deep at the back of the field but stretched out well in the straight.

After the trial Heathcote gave the green light for Guntantes to run in the QTIS 3YO Plate (1400m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

"Adin Thompson will claim 2kg on him and under the Plate conditions Guntantes will carry 56kg which is well down on his recent weights," Heathcote said.

Guntantes will head to the winter three-year-old races such as the Fred Best Classic but could also be a Stradbroke horse.

"I have Emerald Kingdom and Deep Image aimed for the Stradbroke but three-year-olds do have a good record in the race," Heathcote said.

"It is an option we have for Guntantes if he steps up in the next month.

"But first I want to see he is back near his best on Saturday."

Heathcote also trialled Cool Chap on Tuesday and he will resume in the Open Handicap (1400m).

"He finished under two lengths behind them in the trial and he found winning form last time in and he is also winter bound," he said.

Cool Chap broke a long drought when he won two races and was stakes placed in the summer.

The gelding was also stakes placed last winter and will chase races such as the Listed Wayne Wilson Mile on May 15.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla’s Norm Groves survived a war - only to only lose the peace

Norm Groves survived a war; shot at, bombed and booby trapped — but he thought he’d made it safely home. Until the RSL stabbed him through the heart.

Charmayne Allison
News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire