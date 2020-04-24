AAP Horse Racing

Waterhouse, Bott with two Guineas chances

By AAP Newswire

dawn passage - AAP

1 of 1

Adrian Bott is hoping a return to a good track and a slight step up in distance will give Dawn Passage the chance to shine in the Hawkesbury Guineas.

Dawn Passage is one of two runners for the Gai Waterhouse and Bott training partnership in Saturday's Group Three Hawkesbury Guineas (1400m) for three-year-olds, run this year at Rosehill.

Their other runner is the promising Rule The World who is first-up from a spell.

Dawn Passage charged home to run second in his autumn return in the Listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill last month before an unplaced finish on a heavy track in the Group Two Arrowfield 3YO Sprint (1200m) at Randwick.

"He has been a little bit of a frustrating type because I've got a lot of time for him - I think he's got a lot of natural ability - but I've had to make a few excuses for him," Bott said.

"Hopefully we don't have to make any on Saturday.

"He's been just a bit unlucky with his racing pattern of getting back.

"The 1400 metres should be suitable for him. He can hopefully sit a bit closer and I feel he'll be able to let down better on top of the ground."

Dawn Passage's two wins from seven starts have been on good-rated tracks, including the Listed Rosebud (1100m) last August.

Rule The World has three wins from four starts and runs for the first time in 2020.

He went for spell after his fifth in the Spring Stakes at Newcastle in November.

"Rule The World is a lovely prospect," Bott said.

"He's always shown well above average ability.

"He won first-up last campaign so he can run well fresh and the 1400 metres is ideal for him.

"He's fit and forward and ready to go off the back of three nice trials."

Dawn Passage was at $7.50 on Friday with Rule The World $11.

"I guess Dawn Passage has got the advantage of the race fitness and he's probably proven at that class," Bott said.

"Rule The World has always promised to get to this level but he has still got to be effective at this grade.

"But he's got the potential to go right on with it."

Latest articles

News

Drought support officer on job

Drought support officer Peter Craze is actively involved as a referral point for farmers across the Federation Council area ensuring access to key support programs and initiatives. In 2019, the Federation Council area was identified as drought...

Robert Muir
News

No new local cases as numbers remain low

*Statistics sourced from Department of Health & Human Services Victoria and NSW Health. As of 11am Friday, April 24 the Federation Council area remained at seven confirmed COVID-19 cases with five of those now recovered. Indigo Shire is still...

Corowa Free Press
News

What is telehealth?

Telehealth is the name given to a health appointment that is held via a phone call or a video call, this can be from the comfort of your own home. It is important to continue to see your doctor for your regular appointments. If you have a health...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire