AAP Horse Racing

Michael Rodd to return to Australia

By AAP Newswire

michael rodd - AAP

1 of 1

Multiple Group One-winning jockey Michael Rodd is to return to Australia with uncertainty surrounding racing in Singapore.

Rodd, who said he would base himself in Melbourne, made the decision after an extension of the shut-down of the sport until at least June 1.

All industry participants have been under a stop-work order since the launch of the one-month nationwide "Circuit Beaker" enforced by the Singapore government on April 7 in its efforts to stamp out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has extended the restrictions until June 1, prompting Rodd's decision to return to Australia where racing continues under strict protocols.

Fellow Australian Daniel Moor has already left Singapore and has completed his mandatory 14-days isolation in Victoria.

Rodd said his wife and two children were already back in Australia and he needed to put them first.

"Like everybody, I was keeping my fingers crossed we could restart on May 4, but with the extension by another month, our future has become even more uncertain," Rodd told the Singapore Turf Club.

"Financially, it is hard to sustain when you are without income for one month, let alone two months, and we don't even know how much longer.

"I also miss my family. I haven't seen my wife and my two young daughters since the beginning of March when they went back to Australia.

"You can't keep twiddling your thumbs at home forever. We couldn't even ride trackwork as we couldn't get a special work permit from the authorities.

"As racing was still going on back home, I had to be realistic as I need to earn a living and raise a family.

"It's therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to go back home. I've spent five fantastic years in Singapore, but I didn't have a choice. These are unprecedented times we are living in and we don't know what the future holds."

Rodd, who began his career in NSW before moving to Queensland and then Victoria, said it made sense to base himself in Melbourne with the spring carnival coming up.

The jockey's two biggest wins have been aboard Efficient in the 2007 Melbourne Cup and Maldivian in the 2018 Cox Plate.

He and Moor both say they would like to return to Singapore when the situation changes.

"This is only goodbye for now," Rodd said.

"My licence has been extended till the end of the year, and I'm not relinquishing it as I'll definitely consider returning if racing is back to normal by then.

"It has been an unbelievable ride in Singapore and I'm really thankful to the Singapore Turf Club for giving me that privilege for five years."

Latest articles

Sport

Godolphin star heading to Seymour

There’s a new stud in town. Seymour’s Northwood Park will be home to Darley Australia stallion Blue Point, which is set to kick off his southern hemisphere stud career in spring after the Godolphin star was retired last year following an historic...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles | KDL in the mix

The third edition of McPherson Media Group’s Best Battles series is upon us, and Kyabram District League joins the fray for the first time. Remember to send in your thoughts about which battles have been chosen – and which others between...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

KDL implements mental health policy

Kyabram District League operations manager Nathaniel Dedman is putting mental health firmly on the agenda as the region’s sporting clubs battle through tough times. Dedman and his organisation have implemented a league-wide mental health...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Majority of Darley’s stud fees reduced

The majority of Darley Stud’s services fees have been reduced for the next breeding season as uncertainty continues regarding COVID-19.

AAP Newswire