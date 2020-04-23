Firm track welcome news for speedy Villami

Gerald Ryan has been left guessing about Villami's proficiency on wet tracks this autumn and he is glad to see a firmer surface for her latest assignment.

The talented filly scored an impressive win in the Listed Fireball on a soft track at Randwick two starts ago but struggled on similar ground at Rosehill when midfield in the Star Kingdom Stakes won by Vegadaze.

Villami will strike good conditions for the first time this autumn in Saturday's Listed Hawkesbury Rush (1100m) at Rosehill and Ryan believes punters will see a different filly.

"She was boxing on really well until the 200 metre mark (last start) but then Vegadaze hung out and he was taking her out into the heavy ground," Ryan told AAP.

"As soon as she got into the heavier part of the track she just lost her legs.

"She has had four runs on rain-affected ground, two at Rosehill which have been terrible and two at Randwick which have been good.

"I'm expecting her to bounce back."

Ryan will saddle up Albumin in the same race and while he regards Villami as the pick of his pair, her older stablemate's superior record at the track and distance gives him a knockout chance.

From seven starts over 1100m at Rosehill, Albumin has posted four wins and from barrier two he has drawn to get a cosy run.

"His first-up record is not crash hot but his 1100 metre Rosehill record on dry tracks is very good," Ryan said.

A strong field of 16 has been accepted for the sprint including the Godolphin trio of Soothing, Badajoz and Resin.

Kris Lees will also have three runners led by Graff who is resuming for new owners Australian Bloodstock.

Ryan said Standout had been scoped after his unplaced run in the Group One All Aged Stakes last weekend and was found to have mucus in his throat.

He will be spelled with a view towards the better sprint races in the spring.