Mask Of Time chasing overdue Rosehill win

By AAP Newswire

Mask Of Time's winning strike rate is not flash but the import's record over the course and distance of the Hawkesbury Gold Cup suggests he will not be far away in the Group Three race.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, six-year-old Mask Of Time's only win from 22 Australian starts has been a dead-heat with Best Of Days in the Group Three Coongy Cup (2000m) at Caulfield during the 2018 spring.

He won two of his 10 starts in France early in his career.

Saturday's Hawkesbury Gold Cup is being run at Rosehill this year over 1500m, and from four starts over that course and distance Mask Of Time has registered two close seconds, a third and a fourth - all on rain-affected going.

"He was runner-up in the (Group Two) Ajax Stakes last year and he just got beaten on the line by Cascadian in the Doncaster Prelude last start," Sydney stable representative, Annabel Neasham, said.

"He performs on good and wet tracks but he's probably more advantaged when the tracks are wet.

"I couldn't be happier with how he is though and Tim Clark should suit his running style."

Rosehill is currently rated in the good range and Mask Of Time is a $12 chance in a field of 15.

The Hawkes Racing-trained mare Amangiri is the $4.80 favourite ahead of topweight Gaulois ($7) who, like Mask Of Time, is coming out of the Doncaster Prelude last start in which he finished third.

Neasham said they had waited for the Hawkesbury Cup with Mask Of Time and kept him fresh with four weeks since the Doncaster Prelude.

"We know he can get 2000 metres but he's been working quite sharp so we decided just to leave him at that trip for another run and then he may step back up in distance," she said.

"I think he's in as good order as he has been. He doesn't win that often but he is usually there or thereabouts and he's due another win.

"So hopefully that's this weekend."

News

Treating Shepparton pets at a distance

While plenty of businesses have moved online because of coronavirus restrictions, some things just need that human touch. Our pets, for example. Gone are the days of veterinarian waiting rooms packed with pet owners chatting about their furry...

John Lewis
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea.

Charmayne Allison

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne riders driving to SA quarantine

John Allen, Ethan Brown, Dean Holland and Zac Spain are about to start two weeks quarantine ahead of riding in Group One races during the Adelaide carnival.

AAP Newswire